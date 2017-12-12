Trenton City Council has full plate at December 11 meeting

With the city of Trenton facing a July 2019 deadline per a settlement agreement with Department of Natural Resources on a bypass elimination disinfection plan, the City Council last night reviewed a draft of a design-build agreement on proposed wastewater plant improvements.

Burns and McDonnell of Kansas City presented a two-phase project. The first one is to complete the design to a sufficient level of detail (approx 60%) for the design-builder to establish a lump sum price. Items included involving the lagoon/effluent pump station, disinfection, and the solids handling improvements.

This portion is estimated by engineers to cost $4,700,000. Other work at an additional cost is pending review by the city council sometime next year. The $4,700,000 includes $398,650 for Burns and McDonnell engineering.

The city has some certificates of participation remaining from a previous bond to pay a portion of the cost. But the council also has been looking to possibly borrow money to cover the balance. Borrowing is a point of contention for Councilman Brad Chumbley who added he is not against the sewer improvements, knows it’s work that has to be done, but he wants to get it paid in the most responsible way as a city.

City Administrator Ron Urton noted the design-build concept speeds up the process of achieving compliance with the state. The attorney for the city is to prepare an ordinance with Burns and McDonnell for City Council consideration next month.

The city council gave unanimous approval to have a buffer to separate a highway commercial zone from residential property. The location is off the southwest corner of Highway 65 and 28th Street. The council was told the location will be the site of a 59,000 plus square foot Orscheln’s Farm and Home Store. The buffer, consisting of a vinyl fence, trees and shrubs are to be 160 feet on the south and 200 feet on the west side of the more than 11 acres of land.

Donnie Vandevender reported to the city council that the former Total Entertainment on East 9th Street was sold with the new owner planning three retail businesses: one is a nails salon, another an ice cream parlor, and a third available to rent.

An ordinance was adopted enacting a new section on demolition permit fees. The new rate is $10.00 for a permit to demolish a garage or shed; $25.00 for a residence; $50.00 for a commercial structure; and no fee but a demolition permit is needed if a structure has been damaged by fire.

Tami Corbin addressed the council asking for repeal or altering of Trenton’s’ breed specific dog ordinance. Adopted in 2006, the ordinance identifies dogs such as Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Chow Chow, Akita, and Doberman Pinscher. Ms. Corbin stated she received a ticket for having a Doberman with the city limits. And she called it unfair to single out a certain breed. She feels dogs should be judged by their demeanor on an individual basis. The request to review the city ordinance on breed specific dogs was referred to the administrative committee.

Police Chief Tommy Wright told the city council that investigation remains open into the Tanner Ward case. He noted more information will be forthcoming but he wasn’t at liberty to discuss at this time. What he said was being approached as a homicide investigation, Chief Wright told council members, changed when the body was discovered and a forensic pathologist made a preliminary determination that the death was ruled a suicide. However, the official autopsy report has not been finalized.

Mayor Nick McHargue acknowledged police have spent many hours on the case; to which Police Chief Wright responded they have many three-ring binders full of information and documentation. On another subject, the police chief reported thanks to many donations, “Shop With a Cop” will involve some 25 to 30 kids this year.

The city council last evening decided to table until next month, the possible purchase of a street sweeper to replace a 1999 machine that suffered a bent frame when struck by another vehicle this summer. More information is to be gathered on how much insurance money will be available to go toward the purchase. That, in turn, will help the city council to decide on whether to obtain other financings to pay for the new street sweeper.

City Administrator Ron Urton reported bids are to be open on December 20th on the painting of the two water towers; the preliminary right of ways plans have been sent to MoDOT and Union Pacific on 17th Street bridge replacement, and engineering proposals are to be sought for sewer and water main project along 17th Street.

