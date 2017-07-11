Trenton City Council approves several ordinances during busy session

The Trenton City Council approved several ordinances and discussed many other topics during a two-hour meeting last night at the city hall.

Five councilmen were present and Brad Chumbley listened by speakerphone but was not allowed to participate in roll call votes on ordinances. Absent were Allan Quilty and Larry Porter.

An ordinance was approved on an agreement with Geotechnology Incorporated to perform soil boring where the basin will be for the disinfection improvements at the waste water treatment plant in the south part of Trenton. The cost depends in part on the number of borings but could range from $39,000 to $54,000 dollars.

The council authorized an amendment to an engineering service agreement with Burns and McDonnell to shift about a $6,000 balance left on the storm water prevention plan, to finance an (hydrologic and hydraulic) analysis on any floodplain impacts resulting from the wastewater treatment plant work.

Approval was given to a one-year agreement between the city of Trenton and the North Central Missouri Development Alliance for economic development.

Besides $40,000 each from Grundy County and city of Trenton/TMU, Councilman and Alliance Vice President Travis Elbert, upon being questioned, identified other funding partners that include Wright Memorial Hospital, the Trenton Downtown Improvement Association, Church Women United; and he noted North Central Missouri College is providing office space for the alliance which has an interim director.

A conditional use permit was approved to Bill Stevenson to change from business to residential use, property at 924 Washington Street. Two companion ordinances were adopted regarding city business and occupational license fees. Each of the ordinances was approved by the five council members present.

The city council approved taking more than $22,000 from a TMU contingency fund for repairs to two north substation generator engines. An action was needed for the city to avoid losing $2,300 a month in capacity credits.

Approval was given to having a midnight to 5:30 am curfew at the city reservoir with a Department of Conservation exception for “permitted” usage. The city will consider fishing an approved “after hours” use as long as a participant is at least 18, has a fishing pole, and can show a fishing permit. The curfew is an effort by the city to deter individuals from littering and/or vandalism at the location.

An ordinance is to be prepared for the city council to consider allowing supervised groups like the 4-H to do archery at the Trenton trap and skeet range. Bow and arrow shooting is not currently allowed within in the city.

Approval was given to a committee recommendation on a new policy about future utility connections for nonowners of property. It’s designed to eliminate the practice of some renters who have avoided paying utility bills by putting the service in someone else’s’ name. The city would like to limit the number of delinquent accounts. An update was approved to the identity theft prevention program on behalf of TMU customers.

Mayor Nick McHargue asked the council to consider having a special road district for the city of Trenton. He noted it would have a three-member board with taxing authority and supervision of the street department budget. Councilman Larry Crawford suggested for the city to be working with Trenton Township rather than create another entity. No action occurred at last nights’ meeting.

No action was taken last evening on the possible repair of a Tiger mowers’ hydraulic pump that has been leaking oil. It’s tied to the transmission of a 1995 New Holland tractor being used by the street department. A used pump is listed at $5,500 with a similar estimate in labor if done by Early Tractor Company of Cameron.

The council held a discussion on possibly getting a seals kit to begin the rebuilding process at a cost of $400 plus the time it would take for a city employee to do the repairs.

It’s also possible that could be other parts needed that would add to the cost. Additional information will be sought. City Administrator Ron Urton said Trenton Township has agreed to assist with mowing inside the city while repairs were made.

Crack sealing has been completed at the airport with the surface to cure 30 to 60 days. The contractor returns in August to apply surface sealing and pavement markings.

The Council was provided a copy of the current ordinance in which permits are required for demolition work. And Councilman Glen Briggs requested a brainstorming session in the near future to develop a vision of the city including goals and long range planning for a five-year period.

The council also met last evening in a closed session.

Like this: Like Loading...