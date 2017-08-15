Trenton City Council approves four ordinances

Four ordinances and an appointment were approved last night by the Trenton City Council and several reports also were given on continuing projects.

Unanimous approval was given to setting the tax levy at $1.058 on the $100 of assessed valuation. This includes .89.3 cents for the general revenue fund which is four cents less than last year’s levy of .9336.

The park system levy is 16-1/2% and it was noted the city of Trenton assessed valuation of $58,140 which is up nearly $4,000,000.

Also unanimously approved was a contract with Snyder and Associates of St. Joseph for the engineering design services on the first phase of a fire department training facility. It’s to be located north of the fire station and funded with sales tax revenue. $23,500 is the cost of a survey and master plan design. Additional services in phase two will include construction plans and bidding.

Jim Bush received approval on a request for a conditional use permit to change 400 East 9th from business to residential use. Bush said four apartments are planned. Seven councilmen were in favor and Councilwoman Jen Hottes abstained.

On a vote of seven in favor and Brad Chumbley opposed, the council adopted an ordinance to allow fund-raisers at designated streets or right of ways as long as certain requirements are met. This includes a city-issued permit, proof of liability insurance, signed indemnification agreement, and at least three traffic markers on each street of an intersection. Participants soliciting funds must be at least 18 years old and wear highly-visible safety vests.

Mayor Nick McHargue appointed, with council consent, city hall employee Sherry Betz as the new city treasurer. She along with the mayor, city clerk, and the city administrator have check-signing authority.

Approval was given the city council to have Paul Derry work on repairing the Tiger mower. The cost was listed as $6,561 dollars which include taking out an old hydraulic pump and installing a new pump. The mower is used by both the Trenton Street Department and by the utility departments. The city of Trenton street sweeper is out of commission due to a bulged frame sustained in a traffic accident last week. Martin Schieb said it was bought new in 1999. Estimates are sought on a replacement machine to sweep the streets.

Councilman Glen Briggs reported the long-range planning committee meets on September 5th at Noon. Briggs said members also include Travis Elbert, Allan Quilty,

Shana Norris, Brad Wilford, and Larry Smith. The council held a discussion on the city of Trenton purchasing policy (adopted in 2015) with no action taken, nor recommended.

City Administrator Ron Urton reported on the 17th street bridge replacement.

Conceptual plans have been sent to the Union Pacific Railroad. He and the city attorney are reviewing a draft agreement with Missouri department of transportation. The airport contractor returns next month to complete runway sealing work.

