Trenton City Council approves demolition of properties

Three ordinances were approved and housing demolition bids were accepted among the actions taken during last nights’ Trenton City Council meeting.

One ordinance grants a conditional use permit to Robert Burkeybile, doing business as 9th Street Auto Sales, to allow for storage only on vehicles and vehicle parts inside a structure at 1005 West Crowder Road. Another ordinance corrects a typo in the zoning ordinance or map amendments in the land use section of city code. A third ordinance amends the miscellaneous purchasing requirements of the city.

Noting that the housing demolition contractor, Red Rock, will keep bids from last year, the city council voted to have asbestos abated and four old houses torn down for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Collectively, the four locations will cost the city $21,000 which is $1,000 more than the council had budgeted for the year.

The newest locations to be demolished are 507 Main Street, 702 East 5th Street, 915 Kumler, and 427 West 13th Street. Building Inspector Donnie Vandevender said none of the absentee property owners are committing funds but each will retain ownership of the lots. The city would place a lien on the property.

Street Supervisor Martin Schieb is asking motorists to avoid Oklahoma Avenue from 10th Street to 17th as additional asphalting is done today and tomorrow. Milling and asphalting stopped at the entrance to Grundy County Lumber because the rest of Oklahoma to 9th street is on state highway right of way. Schieb said he was told it would be 2019 before the state could do its portion of the resurfacing there.

Assigned to the administrative committee was a discussion on the city doing more on social media such as facebook to supplement information shared with the local news media.

The city council member training session with the city attorney was not held last night.

