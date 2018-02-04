Trenton City Council approves cabling work at Emergency Services Complex

At a called meeting Friday evening, the Trenton City Council approved cabling work to be done at the Emergency Services Complex. This is the building on East 17th that houses Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County Ambulance Service.

The city council voted six to nothing to accept the quote from Luke Gibson of Loud and Clear Communications at Trenton for the rewiring. The cost is $9,635 which is more than $1,000 less than the other quote. City Administrator Ron Urton said the higher quote ($10,800) from Strategy LLC of Kansas City included their travel time and lodging.

It’s expected that the cabling project will begin within a few days which is to prepare the building for a new telephone system with voice over internet protocol.

Fire Chief Brandon Gibler told the city council the building will have 17 telephones which is a reduction by three from what’s currently there. Trenton Municipal Comptroller Rosetta Marsh said a bundled rate of $15 a month per phone has been offered compared to the current rate of $25 per phone monthly. Urton noted the annual ATT phone bill at the complex is nearly four thousand dollars. Going with the new phones, VOIP, and the bundled rate will, according to Urton, considerably reduce the cost.

Voting in favor of the cabling project were Glen Briggs, Allan Quilty, Larry Porter, Dave Mlika, Larry Crawford, and Jen Hottes. Absent from the special meeting were Brad Chumbley and Travis Elbert.

Like this: Like Loading...