Trenton City Council approves 5 ordinances

Five ordinances were approved, four of them unanimously, during a meeting last night of the Trenton City Council.

On a split vote of six in favor and two opposed, the council approved an amended professional services agreement with Burns and McDonnell regarding proposed water tower work. The change modifies a previously approved contract.

The company says $13,364 dollars is the maximum cost of engineering work to include drawings and bid specs on the Princeton Road water tower. Burns and McDonnell have already done similar planning for work needed on the Iowa Boulevard tower. It’s the city’s intention to request bids from painting contractors this winter.

In favor of the amended agreement were Glen Briggs, Allan Quilty, Travis Elbert, Dave Mlika, Larry Crawford, and Jen Hottes Urich. Opposed were Brad Chumbley and Larry Porter.

The city council adopted an ordinance to allow shooting sports at the Trenton Trap and Skeet range which is within the city limits. Another ordinance adopted allows charitable events, such as 4-H doing archery at the range. Other requests and locations are to be handled by the city and/or park board on a case by case basis with reasonable restrictions on such events to ensure the safety of participants and the public.

The council repealed a section of code on curfews to enact a midnight to 5:30 am the curfew at the city reservoir unless a person 18 or older is there fishing and can also provide proof of a fishing permit and has at least one fishing pole.

One other ordinance allows the park superintendent to submit a written report to the city council rather than personally attending each council meeting.

Two electric department supervisors were recognized with the announcement that Trenton Municipal is one of only seven utilities in Missouri (121 in the nation) to receive an electric reliability award.

A certificate was issued by American Public Power recognizing TMU’s excellence in terms of infrequent outages and length of time on average to restore power. The electric distribution supervisor is Mark Newton and the electric plant supervisor is Steve Sims.

Mayor Nick McHargue appointed, and the council consented, to have Fire Chief Brandon Gibler serve as the City of Trenton Emergency Management Director.

Doctor McHargue said he’d like to have Councilman Glen Briggs head up a long term planning committee. Briggs said he’d like others members to include another council member, two city employees, and two members of the public.

Briggs believes the committee could address how residents of Trenton live, work, and play five years from now. It also was announced the city clerks’ office has a copy of the marketing and consulting company report done by Addy Advantage which did an economic development study of Trenton, Grundy County, and surrounding areas.

City Administrator Ron Urton said Trenton’s street department completed ten days of work on asphalting several streets at Lawson. Mayor McHargue told the council he reviewed audits and the check register of the past two years about Plaza Apartments.

