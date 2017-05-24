Trenton, Chillicothe, Gallatin, and Cameron holding torch runs today for Special Olympics

Trenton, Chillicothe, Gallatin, and Cameron are among locations that have law enforcement torch runs scheduled today, raising awareness for the Missouri Special Olympics. Motorists are advised to be watchful for runners at each location.

At Chillicothe, the torch run begins at 9 o’clock and goes from the state prison to the Chillicothe fire station.

At Trenton, the torch run begins at 10:30 at the police station of the law enforcement center. The runners then follow the streets to the Shopko parking lot.

At 12 noon in Gallatin, the torch run involves the streets around the square and running on Main Street.

And in Cameron, the 1 o’clock torch run goes from their town square on Third Street to the Walmart parking lot.

Law officers across the state are participating in various torch runs leading to the lighting of the Flame of Hope during opening ceremonies June 2nd for the state summer games held in Springfield. Athletes from across Missouri participate in Special Olympic sports.

