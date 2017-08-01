Trenton Chamber to hold event to mark Grundy County’s 160th birthday

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce plans to hold an event to mark Grundy County’s 160th birthday.

Happy Birthday, Grundy County will be held in downtown Trenton September 16 and will include activities for all ages, such as games for children and adults, food vendors, musical entertainment in Sesquicentennial Park starting at 4 o’clock that afternoon, and a movie that night in Sesquicentennial Park.

An Office Chair Race will be held for those at least 16 years of age with registration beginning at 5:30, and the race at 6 o’clock. Businesses, organizations, schools, and individuals are encouraged to participate.

CFM Insurance will provide monetary prizes for first and second place as well as the best-decorated chair. The entry fee is $10, and preregistration can be turned into the Chamber Office at 359-4324.

KTTN’s B-Boppin’ Dave Burkeybile will provide the sound system, and Hy-Vee will provide funding for the event.

