Trenton Chamber of Commerce to hold luncheon

The Trenton Chamber of Commerce Luncheon will be this Wednesday, July 26, at Riverside Country Club at 12 noon.

The guest speaker will be Tammie Long from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce. She will be explaining the role the State Chamber of Commerce and Industry serves and how it benefits local Chambers and communities.

Reservations are being accepted with members paying $10 per person and potential members paying $11 per person.

You may contact the Trenton chamber at 660-359-4324 or email [email protected] if you plan to attend.

