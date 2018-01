The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its first Chamber Luncheon of the year at the end of the month.

Trenton R-9 School Superintendent Dan Wiebers will be the guest speaker at the event to be held in the KCP&L Community Room January 31st at noon. The cost is $10 for members and $11 for potential members.

Contact the Chamber at 660-359-4324 to make a reservation.

