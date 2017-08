Two individuals won the cash during the annual golf ball drop Saturday evening at Riverside Country Club in Trenton.

Winning the top prize of $2,000 cash was Jim Gillilan of Chillicothe. Prize money was donated by Barnes Baker of Trenton.

Winning the second place prize of 500 dollars was Debbie Guffey.

The golf ball drop was a fund raiser benefiting the Trenton area Chamber of Commerce and Riverside Country Club.

