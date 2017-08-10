Trenton Chamber of Commerce announces upcoming events

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce has several events coming up.

The annual poker run will be held September 9 and Chamber President Debbie Carman says that registration will be between the old jail and the courthouse at noon. Kickstands will be up at 1 o’clock.

She notes that the poker run will take a 140 to 150-mile tour of north Missouri.

Carman says the Trenton Police Department will escort the poker run through town down Ninth Street, and its first stop will be at Sunnyview Nursing Home.

Carman says the Chamber will hold an event to celebrate Trenton’s 160th birthday as well.

It will be held in the Sesquicentennial Park area downtown September 16th starting at 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

The Missouri Day Festival will be held October 20 through 22 with more than 100 vendors at the festival.

