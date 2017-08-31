Trenton Chamber of Commerce accepting vendors for Missouri Day weekend

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendors for the Missouri Day Weekend to be held October 20 through 22.

Chamber President Debbie Carman tells KTTN that vendors may go to the Chamber of Commerce website to fill out applications and pay the vendor fee. Visitors to the website need to look under the “Missouri Day” section of the website from the menu at the top of the page for the links.

She notes the Rock Barn is full, but other spaces are available in the courtyard, the pavilion, and the flea market area. Carman says the cost for the vendors depends on their location with the price ranging from $95 to $100 per space for all three days. Carman says vendors do not need to be open all three days.

The festival will open that Friday at noon, Saturday morning at 9 o’clock, and Sunday morning at 10 o’clock and conclude that Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock.

Carman notes that food vendors are limited to 20, and other types of vendors are limited to three. She says a wide variety of items are sold during the festival, including raffle tickets, clothes, antiques, candles, and jewelry.

Those interested in a vendor booth for the Missouri Day Weekend may call the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Office at 660-359-4324 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...