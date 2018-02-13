Trenton Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for awards

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for awards to be given at the Annual Chamber Banquet March 16th.

On a recent KTTN Open Line, Chamber President Debbie Carman said the public can submit nominations for Business and Organization of the Year as well as Pillars of the Community through February 28th.

She explained one award will be given for a small business with 20 or fewer employees, and one will be given for a larger business with more than 20 employees. The nominees must be a member of the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Carman noted a business that has won in the past can be nominated again and may be chosen to receive the honor again. She said the Organization of the Year has been awarded the past two years.

Carman explained that the Chamber of Commerce Banquet Committee chooses the two Pillars of the Community. She said the committee looks for individuals who have been strong leaders and have kept Trenton alive and moving forward.

The Chamber announces the recipients of the awards before the banquet to make sure those to be recognized will be able to attend.

Like this: Like Loading...