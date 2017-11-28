Trenton Building and Nuisance Board advance three locations to dangerous building status

Several properties of concern were evaluated last night during a meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board.

Five members present voted to declare as a nuisance, 2002 Chicago Street in Trenton. Four locations that last month were declared a nuisance have been advanced to public hearings. Those addresses are 509 Jackson, 511 East 9th Street, 923 Custer, and 1909 Carnes.

Public hearings were held on five other locations with one tabled; two given extensions; and two that advance to findings of fact. Moving ahead in the process when no one spoke on behalf of the properties were 701 East 6th Street and 725 West 17th Street.

Elizabeth Zuptich spoke on behalf of 302 East 7th. The board voted to table the concern for 30 days to allow for additional review. Receiving six-month extensions, due to pending winter weather that can slow down exterior improvements, were Otis White at 305 East 10th and James Owens at 400 Washington Street.

Three locations advance to a certificate of existence of a dangerous building.

This includes the Lakeview Inn at 3307 East 10th Street that was destroyed by fire in May. While the structure is down and debris removed, Building Inspector Donnie Vandevender reported temporary safety barriers surround the pool while the owner decides what to do for the long term. Also advancing to dangerous building status are 1109 East 24th Street and 1307 Harris Avenue. Removed from the list because concerns were abated are 817 East 19th Street, 1116 East 23rd Street; and 1005 West Crowder

