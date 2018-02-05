Trenton Boy Scout receives Eagle Scout award

A Trenton youth, Colten Hamilton of Boy Scout Troop 97, received his Eagle Scout award in a ceremony held Saturday at the Tenth Street Baptist Church.

Conducting the ceremony were Kevin Bailey, Dr. Paul Cox, Kasey Bailey, Dr. Andy Cox, Warren Woodson and Pastor Ron Ratliff. Colten Hamilton received two framed resolutions, one from the Missouri Senate sponsored by 12th District State Senator Dan Hegeman and the other from the Missouri House of Representatives sponsored by 7th District State Representative Rusty Black. Hamilton also received a certificate of recognition and an American flag from Trenton Elks Lodge #801.

Outside of scouts, Colten is part of Tenth Street Baptist Church youth, Missionary in Nicaragua, Charleston, Missouri, and Trenton. He works at Washington Street Restaurant. At THS, he is in Gold Rush Honor Choir, Golden Bulldog Marching Band, and Concert band and plays tennis.

Colten is the son of Steve and Vanessa Hamilton of Trenton.

