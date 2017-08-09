Trenton Board of Education sets tax levy

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education set its tax levy prior to its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

The levy totals slightly over $4.10 ($4.1016), which is down about 11 cents ($.1132) from last year. It includes about $3.20 ($3.2016) for incidental and 90 cents for debt service.

Projected revenues total $3,313,565, which is up $151,697. Total assessed valuation is $80,787,125, which is up $5,768,915 from last year.

During the regular meeting, the board approved meal prices, paying interest to the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library, early graduation requests, the graduation date, and a Missouri School Boards’ Association policy update.

Meal prices at each school for students will increase 10 cents, and adult meal prices will increase 40 cents. The full price for high school and middle school lunch will be $2.30. The full price for lunch at Rissler Elementary will be $2.10. The reduced lunch price for students at each school will be 40 cents. The full price for breakfast for students at each school will cost $1.40. The reduced breakfast price will be 30 cents. Adult lunches will cost $3, and adult breakfast will cost $2.

Supportive services Director Kris Ockenfels said the prices had to be increased in order to comply with United States Department of Agriculture and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education regulations.

The board voted to pay the Jewett Norris Library $18.26 in interest on the fund accounts on which the school district is the steward.

Trenton High School Principal Ron Franklin said seven students requested early graduation at the end of the first semester of the school year. He added that all are on track for graduation and will take part in the graduation ceremony and prom.

The graduation date was set for May 13th, 2018.

The ceremony will be held at the Ketcham Community Center at 2 o’clock in the afternoon that day.

The Missouri School Boards’ Association policy update re-approved the conflict of interest policy that the Missouri Ethics Commission requests approval of every other year.

Superintendent Dan Wiebers said all elected, appointed, and decision-making employees will only need to complete the short Personal Financial Disclosure Statement, instead of the long statement, due to the approval of the update.

The board also approved of the readoption of the Special Education Compliance Plan Part B and accepted the annual secretary of the board report.

Wiebers reviewed back-to-school activities with the board.

Registration for seniors will be from 8 until 11 o’clock Wednesday, August 9. Registration for juniors will be held from noon to 3 o’clock this afternoon. Fifth, sixth, and eighth-grade open house and registration goes from 5 to 7 o’clock Wednesday, August 9. Sophomore registration will be from 8 to 11 o’clock Thursday morning August 10. Freshmen registration will be from noon until 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon August 10. Seventh-grade registration will be Monday evening at 5:30.

Seniors, juniors, sophomores, freshmen, eighth graders, and seventh graders will receive iPads at registration this year.

A preschool open house will be Monday from 5 to 6 o’clock. Rissler’s open house will be Monday from 5:30 to 6:30.

Wednesday, August 16th is the first day of school for students.

Supportive Services Director Kris Ockenfels gave a virtual tour of the summer projects completed this summer. He reported all planned projects are done and were completed under budget.

Wiebers asked the board for volunteers to attend the Missouri School Boards’ Association Annual Conference in October. He said the district would make reservations for the board members.

Wiebers also presented information on the total solar eclipse August 21 noting students and staff will have the opportunity to safely view the eclipse. Students must turn in a signed permission slip in order to view it. Students and staff will be provided solar eclipse glasses, which have the transmission requirements.

Rissler Principal Jennie Boon reported that 129 preschoolers had been enrolled so far, and more would be screened.

The board then moved into an executive session.

Like this: Like Loading...