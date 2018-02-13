Trenton Board of Adjustments to hold public hearing

The Trenton Board of Adjustments will hear a request next month for variances on rear and front yard setback requirements.

The public hearing will be held at the Trenton City Hall the night of March 5th at 7 o’clock.

Mark and Lori Overton will request a five-foot variance on the required 10-foot rear yard setback requirement and an 11-foot variance on the required 20-foot front yard setback requirement on property at 1203 Oklahoma Avenue.

The variances would allow for the construction of a 12 by 20-foot carport/garage.

