The Trenton Board of Adjustments has rescheduled a public hearing that was not held on January 3 to the night of February 6 at 7 o’clock at the Trenton City Hall.

The board will hear a request from GFG Inland Elevator and Grain, LLC for a 25 foot variance from the front yard setback requirement of 35 feet to allow for construction of a structure to house seed treating equipment and process on property at 915 Shanklin Avenue.

