Trenton Board of Adjustments, Planning and Zoning Board approve requests

Public hearings were last night at Trenton City Hall with each of the requests approved by the Trenton Board of Adjustments and the Planning and Zoning Board.

The board of adjustments approved a request from Kari Miller for a ten-foot variance on the side yard setback requirement to allow for the construction of an addition to Little Rascals Day Care and Pre-school at 901 East 2nd Street in Trenton. Ms. Miller was present for the hearing. No further action is required by the city.

The board of adjustments approved a request from Joe and Sarah DeVorss for a nearly nine-foot variance on the lot frontage requirement for the future sale of lots at 1306 and 1308 Hemley. The Planning and Zoning Board then approved a request from Mr. and Mrs. DeVorss for a minor subdivision of three lots bordering Hemley and East 13th Court to allow for future sale. The addresses are 1306 and 1308 Hemley and 1412 East 13th Court. Code officer Donnie Vandevender represented the applicants in discussing their requests. No further action is required by the city.

Advancing to the Trenton City Council will be a request from Robert Burkeybile, doing business as 9th Street Auto Sales LLC, for a conditional use permit. It would allow the use of a structure at 1005 West Crowder Road to store motor vehicle parts. Burkeybile and Duane Harding attended the hearing. The planning and zoning board recommends approval of the permit. Also advancing to the city council is an update in the language of the Trenton zoning ordinance. The planning and zoning board recommends approval.

Board members attending the meetings were Jean Peace, Mike Johnson, Roger Hawkins, Larry Leininger, David Mlika and Nick McHargue.

