Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance to hold Pre-Easter Breakfast

The Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance will hold a Pre-Easter Breakfast the weekend before Holy Week this year.

The breakfast will be served at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton the morning of March 24th from 7 to 8 o’clock.

Ministerial Alliance President Steve Merrin says that the purpose of the breakfast is mainly fellowship, but it is also to prepare for Holy Week. He says Trenton R-9 Superintendent Dan Wiebers will provide devotional time.

The menu for the breakfast will include scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, potato casserole, fresh fruit, milk, orange juice, and coffee.

There will be no cost for those attending the breakfast, but persons can place donations in a basket. The event is open to the public.

