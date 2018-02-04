Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance to hold fundraiser

The Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance will hold its Sharing of the Heart Baked Potato Bar and Pie Auction the evening of February 16th.

The event will be held at The Space at 1013 Main Street in Trenton from 5 to 7 o’clock with attendees eating and paying what they want for the potato and salad bar.

Auctioneer Michael Witten will auction off pies every 15 minutes and there will also be a donation vote for the opportunity to pie a pastor in the face.

Proceeds will go to support the Good Samaritan Fund, which is a ministry to help persons with their utilities in their time of need.

Like this: Like Loading...