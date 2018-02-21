Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance raises funds to assist those in paying utility bills

Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance has more funds to financially assist Grundy Countians in paying their utility bills if they have received a shut-off notice.

That’s due to the success of a fundraising potato bar, salad supper, and pie auction held recently. Pastor Steve Merrin reports $2,767 was generated for the “Good Samaritan Fund.” That includes $1,337 from donations made for the supper; $1,180 in the auction of more than 70 pies; and $250 from bidding on the opportunity to “Pie the Face of a Pastor.”

Chris Hoffman had the high bid and chose Pastor Merrin to receive a cream pie to the face.

The Trenton area ministerial alliance expressed appreciation for all of those who donated pies to the auction, auctioneer Michael Witten for donating his time and to Jackie Hoffman for use of the Space at 1013 Main for the event.

