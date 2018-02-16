Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance announces Good Friday Service

The Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance will hold its annual Good Friday Service at the Ketcham Community Center this year. The service will be the night of March 30th from 7 to 8 o’clock.

Ministerial Alliance President Steve Merrin tells that the service will include prayers, music, and ministers preaching passion narratives from the viewpoints of biblical characters whose lives intersected with Jesus’s on the first Good Friday. He says choirs, soloists, and others wishing to share their talents at the service should contact their pastor.

Merrin adds the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance’s Good Friday Service usually draws an attendance between 200 and 300.

Like this: Like Loading...