Trenton Aquatic Center to open Saturday

The Trenton Family Aquatic Center will open for the season this Saturday.

The center will be open every day from 1 o’clock in the afternoon to 6 o’clock in the evening with lap swim from noon to 1 o’clock. The pool will also be open Friday nights in July from 6:30 to 8:30.

Aquatic Center Manager Alexis Whitney says daily admission is $5 for individuals age 2 to 54, free for children under 2, and $2.50 for individuals older than 54.

A single pass for the summer costs $70, a family pass is $190 for four people, and additional people cost $40 each. Individual senior passes and lap swim passes are $20.

There is also a concession stand with food and beverages available to purchase.

Whitney explains that the temperature must be at least 70 outside for the Aquatic Center to be open.

She says swimmers may not be in the water for 20 minutes each time thunder is heard as a safety precaution and that the pool would have to close if thunder continues.

Whitney adds that information on closings will be posted on the Trenton Family Aquatic Center’s Facebook page, and she will let KTTN know when the pool will not be open.

Like this: Like Loading...