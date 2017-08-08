Trenton and Unionville residents hurt in crash west of Novinger

The highway patrol listed addresses of Trenton and Unionville for two people injured Monday afternoon in an accident on private property west of Novinger.

Taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville was the driver: 67-year-old Robert H. Lewis of Trenton and a passenger: 66-year-old Joyce A. Smith of Unionville. The state patrol reported injuries as moderate for both.

An officer reported a southbound van driven by Lewis pulled to the side of Highway 6 after he apparently suffered a medical condition and the van then accelerated through the yard of a private residence where it struck a trailer and a tree, then came to a stop on the property off the south side of the highway.

The van was demolished in the 1:15 Monday accident four miles to the west of Novinger and both occupants were using seat belts.

Assisting the highway patrol were an ambulance, first responders, the fire department, and sheriff’s office all from Adair County.

