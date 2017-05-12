Trenton and Jamesport firefighters respond to house fires

The Trenton Fire Department returned to 1002 West 14th Street a little after noon Thursday.

Jacob Hickman with the fire department reports that the structure was still burning from Wednesday night, and neighbors got concerned when they saw flames.

He says firefighters knocked down the fire, which was mostly in the basement and reported the structure was still smoldering when crews left the scene after 20 minutes.

A house on Highway F near Jamesport is a total loss after a fire Thursday night.

Jamesport Fire and Rescue Chief Davey Davis reports the house was totally engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

He says he is unsure of the cause of the fire but believes it may have been a candle burning in a bedroom.

No injuries were reported.

Davis says Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District assisted, and crews were on the scene for about two and a half hours.

