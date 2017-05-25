Trenton and Chillicothe to host public meetings tonight on MO-ABLE program

Public meetings are tonight in Trenton and Chillicothe with an official from the state treasurers’ office scheduled to explain a new program that’s called MO-ABLE.

This is a savings program to enable Missourians living with disabilities to save and invest through tax-free savings accounts without losing eligibility for federal benefits.

The session in Trenton begins at 5:30 in the Hoover Theater of Grundy County Jewett-Norris Library and is sponsored by Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy County.

The session in Chillicothe begins at 7 o’clock this evening in the Gary Dickenson Performing Arts Center and is sponsored by New Horizons of Livingston County.

Doctor Meredith Berry may be contacted for information at (660) 359-4040 ext. 8.

The extension office is on the first floor of the Grundy County Courthouse.

