Trenton Administrative Committee to recommend “leash law” ordinance for dogs

A committee is recommending that the Trenton city attorney prepare a dog leash ordinance.

The administrative committee met last night to discuss what can be done regarding dogs running at large. City Administrator Ron Urton explained that a “leash law” would require dogs – not on their owners’ private property – to be on a leash. Urton said the committee is recommending language for those pet owners to be responsible for poop cleanup in someone else’s yard, the parks, or public right of way such as streets.

The current ordinance specifies that pet owners are to have “reasonable control “ of a dog. Once an ordinance is prepared, the “leash law” would come before the Trenton City Council for discussion and/or action.

The administrative committee prefers the Ever Bridge Communications Company to handle a reverse 911 public notification system with an annual cost of $5,000. Quotes from four companies were received. Urton said the proposal is for Grundy County to pay $1,600, the county health department $1,600, with the balance of $1,800 split between the city of Trenton and TMU. There’s a one-time installation cost of $400 which Urton said the local emergency planning committee would pay. The item also advances to the full Trenton City Council.

Urton has been asked to check on permits and current costs for possible replacement of the city asphalt plant at the street department. The plant is aging and some parts may be hard to find.

The committee discussed but took no action on a citizen request to be allowed to have heifers graze on about one acre within the city limits. That individual did not attend the committee meeting.

