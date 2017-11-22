Trenton Administrative Committee to explore finance options for street sweeper purchase

Trenton’s Administrative Committee will be recommending a change to the fees charged for demolition permits at Trenton. The committee is requesting financing options regarding the anticipated purchase of a street sweeper.

At the city hall meeting Tuesday evening, City Administrator Ron Urton said the committee wants to establish a base fee for demolition permits instead of a base fee plus an additional amount for each additional $1,000 in expense to have a structure torn down. The new proposal would charge $10.00 a permit to demolish a shed or garage, $25.00 for a residential property and $50.00 for commercial property. It was generally felt by the committee that the flat fees will encourage owners to proceed with demolitions when being done at their own expense.

Urton also said if a structure was damaged due to a fire, the city could waive the cost of a demolition permit fee. Since the fee structure involves a change to current city ordinance, the topic will be addressed by the full Trenton City Council next month as an amended ordinance.

Trenton’s 20-year-old-street sweeper was damaged this summer in an accident and removed from service. The administrative committee is recommending purchase of a vacuum type street sweeper. Urton said it’s capable of making streets cleaner by sucking up debris caught in cracks of the asphalt, and there is also an attachment to allow the sweeper to clean out storm inlets and ditches. Urton noted this was the demonstration sweeper that the city officials used to clean streets last month prior to the Missouri Day Festival.

The estimated cost is $218,000 and Urton said $75,000 in insurance proceeds is available to go toward purchase of a street sweeper. That involves money the city is to receive from its insurance company and the amount authorized by the company that insured the vehicle that struck the sweeper.

To pay for the balance of the cost, the administrative committee is asking city officials to investigate financing options and report to the city council.

