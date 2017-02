Trenton is accepting sealed proposals for hay ground at the Trenton Municipal Airport, the area around the trap and skeet range, and north of the water treatment plant for three years and the area north of the fire station on a year by year basis.

Proposals will be accepted at City Clerk Cindy Simpson’s office at 1100 Main Street in Trenton until Monday, February 27th at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

