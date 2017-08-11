“Treasured” Conference to be held at Tenth Street Baptist Church

The “Treasured” Conference will be held at the Tenth Street Baptist Church in Trenton in October.

The event for girls between the ages of 10 and 15 will be held the night of October 27th from 6 to 9 o’clock and October 28th from 8:30 in the morning to 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Special guests Sarah and Grace Malley of Bright Lights Ministries will discuss the messages our culture directs at young women, God’s desires, and issues young people face.

The worship and praise team Awaken Revival will also be at the conference and lunch will be provided on Saturday, and there will be giveaways and door prizes.

Tickets cost $10 each and are available at Tenth Street Baptist Church Monday through Thursday from 9 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Call 660-359-5544 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...