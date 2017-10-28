“Treasure Your Chest” event a resounding success at Carroll County Memorial Hospital

The Carroll County Memorial Hospital Treasure Your Chest Committee reports it was pleased with the turnout and overall participation in the second annual event.

Results from the mammograms, DEXA, and labs have been mailed to attendees who took advantage of the discounted services offered during the event.

Attendees could donate a luminary in honor or memory of a loved one who experienced breast cancer. The luminaries are being placed along the wall of the Memorial Hallway, which connects the hospital to the Medical Plaza addition. Funds raised from luminary purchases and the bra auction will go to HELP Services.

Hospital Board of Directors member Doctor Jennifer Poston says it was great to be able to educate the public on the importance of women’s health with a fun, low-stress evening and provide access to a more affordable approach to receiving important services.

More information on the Treasure Your Chest event can be found on the Carroll County Memorial Hospital Facebook page.

The hospital will offer discounted mammograms through October 31 and you may call 660-542-1695 to set up an appointment.

