Travel with the NCMC Traveling Pirates to Italy and Greece

The North Central Missouri College Traveling Pirates will be traveling to Italy and Greece in May 2018.

Highlights on this 13-day trip will include the following: Rome/ Vatican City, Sorrento, Pompeii, Florence by train, Brindisi, night ferry to Patras, Delphi, Athens, Acropolis and will include a three-day cruise of the Greek islands: Samos, Patmos, Crete, and Santorini. (Shore excursion can be purchased to include: Samos, Knossos, Palace and Oia Village.)

Click HERE to see the EF Tours program itinerary and the cost for this tour which currently shows a $200 discount/person for anyone enrolling prior to August 31, 2017. Also, anyone who has traveled on EF Tours will receive an additional $100 discount/person.

For more information, contact Teresa Cross at 660-654-4750 or [email protected]

