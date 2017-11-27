Training session scheduled for Holiday Hoops volunteers

Over 250 volunteers will be needed to staff High School HolidayHoops next month.

Event director Steve Maxey reports Holiday Hoops is the largest high school holiday shoot-out in the state. 108 basketball teams are heading to Trenton over the holidays described as the most teams in Hoops history. As a result, Maxey said more volunteers are still needed to add to the success of the event.

New recruits and repeat volunteers are encouraged to attend a volunteer training session at 1:30 Sunday afternoon, December 3rd in the Sugg Room of Ketcham Community Center. Maxey says that first time hosts and first-time scorebook and game clock operators are especially encouraged to attend. The session is expected to last one hour.

Maxey said Holiday Hoops is a really big deal for the entire region, not just for Trenton, as hundreds of visitors arrive in the community during the ten days of high school basketball played in Trenton.

Persons still interested in assisting with the event can contact Steve Maxey at 359-7244 or an email at [email protected].

