Traffic stop near Chillicothe leads to arrest of two traveling to Chicago

A traffic stop west of Chillicothe last Friday led to the arrest of two individuals.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports deputies arrested 22-year-old Jonathan Kristopher Scheidt and 21-year-old Sommer Ann Brewster on drug charges after Chief Deputy Michael Claypole checked their vehicle going 90 miles per hour in a 65 zone on eastbound U. S. Highway 36.

Claypole stopped the vehicle near U. S. Highway 65, which resulted in a probable cause for a search warrant to be issued for drugs. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of high-grade marijuana, drug paraphernalia/distribution of supplies, and suspected cocaine.

Cox says Scheidt and Brewster have since been charged with felony delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana in Livingston County Associate Circuit Court.

Scheidt was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. He was on probation/parole at the time of the stop for first-degree robbery out of Jackson County. He remains in the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond. Brewster’s bond was initially placed at $2,500.

Cox reports the couple was traveling from Kansas City to Chicago and planned to stop in Chillicothe.

