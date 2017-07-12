Traffic stop in Livingston County results in drug seizure

A traffic stop for speeding in Livingston County resulted in the seizure of drugs July 4th.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter stopped a New Mexico driver for going 90 miles per hour in a 65 zone on U. S. Route 36 near Highway CC when he learned of the presence of the controlled substances in the vehicle.

Further investigation resulted in the seizure of THC oil, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and pills.

Cox says the individuals were issued citations for the marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession and later released.

He suspects the pills to be ecstasy, and confirmation from the Highway Patrol Crime Lab is required before there can be criminal charges.

