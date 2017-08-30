Traffic stop in Livingston County results in arrest and drug seizure

A recent traffic stop in Livingston County resulted in the arrest of an Avalon man.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports deputies reported seeing a male suspect driving a vehicle who had a revoked or suspended driver’s license and was accompanied by another adult male.

He says this led to Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter and Detective Ryan Ford to make the traffic stop and the arrest of 47-year-old Brian Neal Moore.

Cox says further investigation led to the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, hypodermic needle, and other paraphernalia.

Moore was arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, and the initial charge was filed in the Association Division of Livingston County Circuit Court.

He was transferred to the Daviess-Dekalb County Regional Jail with bond set at $10,000 cash, and the case has been continued until September 6th for the setting or waiving of a preliminary hearing.

