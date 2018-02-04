Traffic stop in Daviess County results in arrest

A traffic stop in Daviess County resulted in the arrest of a resident from southern Missouri.

The highway patrol reports 38-year-old Terry Huskey of Galmey, Missouri has been accused of multiple charges and was transported to the Davies-DeKalb County Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

The report accuses Huskey of felony possession of a methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive on the right half of the road, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and no proof of financial responsibility.

