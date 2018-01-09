Traffic crashes in Daviess and Clinton Counties injure two

Traffic accidents Monday in Daviess and Clinton counties injured two people.

According to the Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Traci Meier of Cameron was driving southbound on U.S. 69 when her car went off the road; she over-corrected; causing the car to cross the road and strike an embankment coming to a stop in a field. Traci Meier received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The car sustained moderate damage in the 6 o’clock Monday evening accident, one mile west of Winston.

An I-35 accident Monday morning four miles northeast of Lathrop injured a Grandview man who was driving a pickup truck that had collided with a larger truck.

43-year-old Anthony Pugh was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries. The report noted Pugh was northbound on Interstate 35 when he lost control of the pickup. It traveled through the median, then into the southbound lanes where the crash occurred.

The impact, according to troopers, ejected Pugh from his pickup. The patrol added the pickup, after impact, caught fire and was destroyed. The larger truck, which was moderately damaged, was driven by 49-year-old James Manley of Cameron who wasn’t hurt.

Assisting state troopers at the scene of the 9:25 am Monday accident were the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department; Lathrop and Cameron Fire Departments.

