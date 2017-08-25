Tractor pull set for 7 o’clock tonight in Trenton

A sanctioned truck and tractor pull is scheduled Friday night, August 25 in Trenton.

It’s the event that was postponed due to wet grounds in June when Trenton’s Gooseberry Festival was held.

The Iowa Missouri Truck and Tractor Pull Association present the competition at the fairgrounds in Trenton, beginning at 7 o’clock Friday night with gates opening at 5 o’clock.

Organizers are planning to have 11 classes of competition for the evening.

There also will be a “dash for cash” for the kids to participate in Friday night.

Spectator admission to the truck and tractor pull is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for children ages six to 12 with children five and younger free. Pit passes will cost $15.00.

The Trenton Lions Club will operate their concession stand for the Friday night events.

