The Valedictorian at Trenton High School this year is Mason Hooyman and there are Co-Salutatorians this year, Katerina Black and Connor Cotton.

The rest of the top ten of this year’s graduating class are Ellis Gilham, Aidan Clark, Mickenzey Willey, Jaylen Neff, Harli Michael, Rylee Berti, and Jacob Trickel.

Staff members recognized by the senior class were Custodian Graham McVay and Agriculture Instructor Kabel Oaks.

