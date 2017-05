The Highway Patrol reports a toddler was killed when hit by a large truck last night one-half mile south of Unionville.

The highway patrol said two-year-old Madison Roberts of Unionville was a pedestrian in the northbound lane of Highway 5 when the northbound Peterbilt truck crested a hill and hit the young girl. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was 51-year-old Scott Sorenson of Algona, Iowa.

He was using a seat belt and damage was minor for the truck.

