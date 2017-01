The Trenton Police Department will hold its Coffee with a Cop program at the TNT Convenience Store at 1841 East 28th Street in Trenton the morning of February 8th from 7 to 9 o’clock.

Chief Tommy Wright says the purpose of the Coffee with a Cop program is to give citizens an opportunity to meet and visit with the police department as well as ask questions.

Wright says any business wanting to host a future Coffee with a Cop program should contact the police department.

