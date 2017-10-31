TMU reports testing of water at schools and daycare providers below EPA action level for lead

Trenton Municipal Utilities reports that additional lead testing confirms the water at Trenton schools and daycare providers is below the Environmental Protection Agency’s action level for lead in the drinking water.

TMU conducted tests at S. M. Rissler Elementary School, Trenton Middle and High Schools, Green Hills Women’s Shelter, and all registered day care operations in Trenton to verify the select public facilities do not have lead levels above the action level of 15 parts per billion.

TMU chose the locations because they serve young children and pregnant women, who are at the greatest risk from lead in the water. All test locations were notified of the test results.

TMU will continue to work with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to address lead levels in the water, to identify potentially impacted areas, and to communicate updates regarding the water quality to the public.

The City of Trenton established a water quality hotline for the public to use for questions or concerns regarding the issue. The hotline number is 660-359-4310.

