TMS and THS participate in Region II STAR events

Trenton Middle School and Trenton High School participated in Region II STAR events held at the Trenton First Baptist Church, Missouri on Thursday, January 26.

The event was hosted by the Breckenridge High School FCCLA Chapter.

The Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and social issues through Family Consumer Sciences education. STAR Events, (Students Taking Action with Recognition) is an FCCLA program of competitive events designed to recognize individuals and chapters for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills and occupational preparation.

Each year regional contests are held in various subject areas whereby the Gold Medal Winners advance to State competition and possibly on to national competition.

The following students from Trenton Middle School competed in the corresponding events:

Bailea Jeanoutot and Halle Lotz– Advocacy Jr. – Gold; Adria Willey and Harley Hall – Advocacy, Jr – Silver; Evelyn McCullough, Grace Kennebeck and Lexi Gott – Chapter Service Portfolio Jr. – Gold; Morgan Dolan, Emilee Lovell – Entrepreneurship Jr. – Gold; Jaycie Griffin and Maci Moore- Environmental Ambassador- Gold; Camdyn Leeper , Chloe Harris – Illustrated Talk-Gol.d Jake McNabb and Bailee McAtee – Interpersonal Communications – Gold; Chase Otto, Aiden McAtee, Brice Gibler – Life Event Planning Jr. –Gold; Quincy Griffin, Gavin Roeder- Life Event Planning – Gold; Chase Otto -FCCLA Knowledge –Silver.

Tiffany Gilbertson, Camryn Willey – Chapter Service Project Portfolio – Silver; Sydney Evans and Meaghan Adams – Chapter Service Project Display- Silver; Werthen Gass – Focus on Children- Gold; Mykay Hurley, Sarah Jordan and Sidney Lynch – Food Innovations – Gold; FCCLA Knowledge – McKenna Cox, Oakley Madden, Silver; Grace Eaton, Maci Henson, Mackenzie Klinginsmith, Laura Carlson, Shannon Coplen, Sarah Jordan and Sidney Lynch- Bronze.

All Students who received Gold will be attending the State FCCLA Leadership Conference held at Tan-Tar-A on March 19-21, 2017, where they will be competing on State STAR Events Competition.

Like this: Like Loading...