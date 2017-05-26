Tina woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

The highway patrol reports numerous charges are pending against a woman from the Tina community after she was arrested during a traffic stop in Carroll County Thursday night.

An online arrest report indicates 43-year-old Elizabeth Colliver was taken to the Ray County Detention Center pending the formal filing of charges.

The highway patrol has accused Ms. Colliver of possession of methamphetamine, delivery of a controlled substance at a jail, marijuana possession, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony case investigation.

Other accusations include driving while revoked, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no proof of insurance.

Like this: Like Loading...