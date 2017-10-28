THS team places 5th nationally at FFA Convention

At the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, the Trenton high School meats evaluation team placed fifth in the judging contest out of 42 teams from across the country.

That’s according to Advisor Kabel Oaks from the Trenton FFA who notified KTTN once the announcement was made at the National FFA Convention.

Members of the team are Emily Kasinger, Hannah Persell, and Jayden Roeder who Oaks reported individually earned a gold medal.

In the proficiency categories, neither of the two students representing Trenton FFA won the top prize. Mariah Fox was among four finalists across the country in ag communications and Derek Stimpson was among four finalists in diversified crop production placement.

The announcements made on the RFD television network had the National Proficiency Award winner in ag communications from Ohio and the National Proficiency Award winner in diversified crop production placement is from Georgia.

