THS Key Club members recognized

Several members of the Trenton High School Key Club were recognized and received awards during their program Tuesday evening.

Named the Member of the Year was Werthen Gass who was recognized for having the highest level of participation and service hours for the year. Miss Gass logged 92 service hours. Others ranked in the top five were Rebekah Shackelford, Claire Utley, Ella Leininger, and Rylee Berti. Among the first-year members of the Key Club, Bekah Allen had the most service hours with 32.

Officers for the next school year for the Key Club are President Ella Leininger, Vice President Grace Holcomb, and Secretary Claire Utley.

Werthen Gass will be the Missouri-Arkansas Key Club district two Lieutenant Governor. Her duties include communicating district and international information to Key Clubs in the Missouri-Arkansas division.

