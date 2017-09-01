THS football lineman Mason Owen speaks at Trenton Rotary

Trenton High School senior football lineman Mason Owen spoke during the Trenton Rotary Club meeting Thursday.

Owen is one of 90 high school athletes chosen from across the country to play in the Blue-Gray All-Star High School Football Game in Dallas, Texas December 18th. The game will be played in the A T&T Stadium where the Dallas Cowboys play.

Owen said he was selected after being invited to a regional football combine at Missouri Western State University in Saint Joseph and then to a super regional combine in Dallas, Texas, which both took place in June. He was notified of his selection in July.

Owen explained he attended summer camps the past few years, and he shares what he learns with his fellow players during the regular football season. He led the football team in tackles last year, was named the Defensive Player of the Year and received first-team all-Grand River Conference and all-district honors.

During the business meeting, an update was given on the annual Rotary Fish Fry, which will be held at the Rock Barn in Trenton the evening of September 9th from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Missouri Day Parade Chairman Brian Upton also gave an update on plans for the parade to be held October 21st.

The club will begin to receive entries next week through the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce website.

